VIDEO: On This Day, February 22- Happy Birthday, Lea Salonga!

Click Here for More Articles on ON THIS DAY

Today we're celebrating the birthday of history-making Tony Award-winner, Lea Salonga!

Lea Salonga, known across the world for her powerful voice and perfect pitch, Lea Salonga is a singer and actress who is best known for her Tony Award winning role in Miss Saigon. In addition to the Tony, she has won the Olivier, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle and Theatre World Awards, in the field of musical theatre.

She was also the first Asian to play Eponine in the musical Les Misérables on Broadway and returned to the beloved show as Fantine in the 2006 revival in addition to starring in the 10th and 25th Anniversary Concerts filmed and recorded for PBS. Lea's other Broadway appearances include Flower Drum Song and Allegiance. Lea recently starred in the acclaimed Broadway revival of Once on This Island.

Many fans of all ages recognize Lea as the singing voice of Princess Jasmine from Aladdin and Fa Mulan for Mulan and Mulan II. For her portrayal of the beloved princesses, the Walt Disney Company bestowed her with the honor of "Disney Legend" in August of 2011.

As a concert artist Lea has toured all over the world, performing sold out concerts in some of the world's most iconic venues including the Sydney Opera House, Disney Concert Hall, Singapore's Esplanade, Hong Kong Cultural Center, Carnegie Hall, and London's O2 Arena.

Celebrate Lea with a look back at some of our favorite performances!

Lea sings "On My Own" at the 10th Anniversary celebration of Les Miserables:

Lea duets with Brad Kane on "A Whole New World" from Aladdin:

Lea sings "Reflection" from Mulan:

Lea belts out "I'd Give My Life for You" from Miss Saigon:

Lea reunites with original Chris, Simon Bowman to sing "Sun and Moon" and "Last Night of the World":

Lea sings Frozen anthem "Let It Go":

Lea sings Elphaba's big number from Wicked, "Defying Gravity":

Happy Birthday, Lea!