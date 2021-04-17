VIDEO: On This Day, April 17- HADESTOWN Opens On Broadway

Click Here for More Articles on ON THIS DAY

On this day in 2019, Broadway went way down with Anaïs Mitchell's acclaimed new musical, Hadestown!

Following two intertwining love stories - that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone - Hadestown invites audiences on a hell-raising journey to the underworld and back, delivering a deeply resonant and defiantly hopeful theatrical experience.

Developed with Tony Award winning director Rachel Chavkin, the opening night cast was led by Outer Critics Circle Award nominee Reeve Carney, Tony Award winner André De Shields, Tony Award nominee Amber Gray, two-time Tony Award nominee Eva Noblezada, and Tony Award nominee Patrick Page.

They are joined by Jewelle Blackman, Yvette Gonzalez-Nacer, and Kay Trinidad as the Fates. The chorus of Workers is played by Anthony Chatmon II, Afra Hines, Timothy Hughes, John Krause, and Kimberly Marable. The full cast also includes swings Malcolm Armwood, T. Oliver Reid, Jessie Shelton, and Khaila Wilcoxon.

Hadestown was the most honored show of the 2018-2019 season having received eight Tony Awards, including Best Musical, four Drama Desk Awards, six Outer Critics Circle Awards including Outstanding New Broadway Musical, and the Drama League Award for Outstanding Production of a Musical.