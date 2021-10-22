VIDEO: Nkeki Obi-Melekwe Performs TINA Medley on GOOD MORNING AMERICA

Nkeki Obi-Melekwe made her national television debut as Tina Turner with the cast of TINA: The Tina Turner Musical, performing a medley of "Nutbush City Limits" and "Proud Mary" this morning on Good Morning America.

Watch the full performance below!

Obi-Melekwe is the current alternate for the role on Broadway before taking over full-time on November 2. She succeeds Tony Award-winner Adrienne Warren, who will play her final performance on October 30. TINA is now playing at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre.

Written by Tony Award nominee and Pulitzer Prize winner Katori Hall with Frank Ketelaar and Kees Prins. The show is directed by Tony Award nominee Phyllida Lloyd with choreography by Tony Award nominee Anthony Van Laast, set and costume designs by Tony Award nominee Mark Thompson, musical supervision, additional music and arrangements by Nicholas Skilbeck, lighting by Tony Award nominee Bruno Poet, sound by Tony Award nominee Nevin Steinberg, projection design by Tony Award nominee Jeff Sugg, orchestrations by Tony Award nominee Ethan Popp, wigs, hair and makeup design by Drama Desk Award winner Campbell Young Associates, music direction by Alvin Hough Jr. and casting by The Telsey Office.

This new musical reveals a comeback story like no other, of a woman who dared to defy the bounds of racism, sexism and ageism to become the global Queen of Rock n' Roll. Tina - The Tina Turner Musical is a celebration of resilience and an inspiration of triumph over adversity.

This new musical based on the life of legendary artist Tina Turner and presented in association with Tina Turner herself, the musical received its world premiere in April 2018 in London, where it opened to five-star reviews and has broken box office records at the Aldwych Theatre. In March 2019, the German production opened at Stage Operettenhaus in Hamburg, and the Dutch production opened at the Beatrix Theater, Utrecht, in February 2020. A third European production is due to open at the Teatro Coliseum in Madrid, Spain in Fall 2021.