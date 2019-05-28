VIDEO: Nikki Blonsky Performs 'Good Morning Baltimore' at DragCon

Nikki Blonsky has returned to her Hairspray roots! The actress, who played the role of Tracy Turnblad in the Hairspray film, took the stage at DragCon this weekend to perform the iconic number Good Morning Baltimore.

Watch the video below:

Nikki Blonsky is best known for her Golden Globe nominated performance as Tracy Turnblad in the big screen adaptation of the hit musical Hairspray. Her most recent films include Geography Club and Dog Years, opposite Burt Reynolds and Ariel Winter, which premiered at this year's Tribeca Film Festival. A native New Yorker, Blonsky's television credits include NBC'S Smash, Huge on ABC FAMILY, and Ugly Betty, as well as the digital series Valemont.





