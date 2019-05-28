VIDEO: Nikki Blonsky Performs 'Good Morning Baltimore' at DragCon

May. 28, 2019  

Nikki Blonsky has returned to her Hairspray roots! The actress, who played the role of Tracy Turnblad in the Hairspray film, took the stage at DragCon this weekend to perform the iconic number Good Morning Baltimore.

Watch the video below:

Nikki Blonsky is best known for her Golden Globe nominated performance as Tracy Turnblad in the big screen adaptation of the hit musical Hairspray. Her most recent films include Geography Club and Dog Years, opposite Burt Reynolds and Ariel Winter, which premiered at this year's Tribeca Film Festival. A native New Yorker, Blonsky's television credits include NBC'S Smash, Huge on ABC FAMILY, and Ugly Betty, as well as the digital series Valemont.



Related Articles


6 DAYS TO GO - CLICK HERE TO VOTE NOW!
LIVE: EVA NOBLEZADA or STEPHANIE J. BLOCK for Best Leading Actress in a Musical...

More Hot Stories For You

  • Taylor Louderman Will Depart MEAN GIRLS in September
  • AVENUE Q Ends Its 15+ Year Run Tonight; Watch a Tribute Video!
  • Photo Flash: Danielle Brooks Stars In MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING At Shakespeare In the Park
  • VIDEO: Watch the Best of Broadway Belt Out the National Anthem!
  • Review Roundup: Musical Film YELLOW ROSE, Starring Eva Noblezada and Lea Salonga
  • FRANKIE & JOHNNY Celebrates Broadway Opening With $25 Tickets

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup