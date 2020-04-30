VIDEO: New Zealand Trio The Starlets Perform Quarantine-Themed ABBA Parody

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

A New Zealand trio, called The Starlets, have created a quarantine-themed ABBA parody, which has gone viral.

The parody, called "Quarantina", sung to the tune of "Mamma Mia", was posted on the group's Facebook page.

"Designed to make you smile!" the group writes in the video's caption. "We ask for nothing but a like and a share. Let's spread the message of unity in these uncertain times."

Watch the video below!





