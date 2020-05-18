VIDEO: New Musical CHAINING ZERO Premieres Opening Number 'How Did We Get Here?'

Chaining Zero, a new musical, continues its series, Chaining Zero Sessions, a web-based concert featuring songs from the show performed by top Broadway, West End and Nashville talent. The latest installation of "How Did We Get Here?" depicts characters from all walks of life navigating an uncertain situation - a current sentiment that is all too familiar in New York, but also across the globe.

Watch the video below!



Musically directed remotely by Eimear Foley, performers recorded their parts from the safety of their own living rooms and home studios in order to be respectful of social distancing. "It was a unique opportunity to embrace the overarching theme of the show," said Justin Halpin, composer and lyricist. "We had to overcome the feeling of being removed from one another and find a new way of communicating and working in a unified manner - which, interestingly enough, is precisely the underlying message of Chaining Zero."



Performers include Emily Afton, Maya Sharpe, Tyler Whitaker, Fabian-Joubert Gallmeister, Chelsea Zeno, Ben Toomer, La'Nette Searcy, Kurt Hellerich, Alisa Ledyard, Eimear Foley, Yasemin Atesnak and McKenna Christine Poe with video editing by Michael Suydea.



The show has had multiple readings and workshops, the most recent being a 29-Hour reading at the Mary Rodgers Room in Manhattan directed by Christine O'Grady (Hair, The Hello Girls) and music directed by Lili Wosk (Waitress, 1st national tour, Peanut Butter Sessions, Broadway Before Dark). Additional sessions of the online series will be released in the coming weeks including the talents of Sasha Allen, Christine Dwyer, Brittnie Price, Rachel Potter and Jay Armstrong Johnson, with more artists to be announced.



Chaining Zero, a musical where stories of struggle, hope, desire and pain intersect with everything you thought you knew about the strangers around you, is written by John Moauro and Griffin Parsons, with additional book by Alana Rader. Music and lyrics are written by established Nashville songwriters, Jeffrey James and Justin Halpin. Having had numerous songs recorded by artists and DJ's in Europe, Australia and the United States, the pair is also responsible for writing and collaborating on songs featured in 150+ film, television and trailer placements on outlets including Showtime, HBO, Netflix, Hulu, cable and all major television networks.







