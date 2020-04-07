VIDEO: New HAMILTON Parody Puts Fans in 'The Zoom Where It Happens'

Find your way into "The Zoom Where It Happens" in this new parody created by Kurt Crowley and Ian Weinberger, featuring vocals and on-camera work by former Broadway Burr, Nik Walker and current Hamilton Michael Luwoye, with appearances by members of the #HamFam!

The groundbreaking musical sensation, Hamilton springs from the mind of Emmy, Tony, and Grammy Award winner Lin-Manuel Miranda and tells the unlikely story of the ten-dollar founding father, Alexander Hamilton who was young, scrappy, and hungry and ready to mark his mark on this new nation.



From bastard orphan to George Washington's right hand man, rebel to war hero, loving husband caught in the country's first sex scandal to the Treasury secretary who made an untrusting world believe in the American economy, Hamilton is an exploration of a political mastermind. This revolutionary tale of America's fiery founding is told through the sounds of the what this nation has become. Directed by Thomas Kail and choreographed by Andy Blankenbuehler, this new musical about taking your shot will turn your world upside down.





