VIDEO: Neil Patrick Harris & Brooks Ashmanskas on Relating to Their UNCOUPLED Characters

In Netflix's new series Uncoupled, Michael Lawson, played by Tony winner Neil Patrick Harris, seems to have it all figured out until his partner of 17 years unexpectedly moves out on the eve of his 50th birthday.

Overnight, he has to confront two nightmares: losing the man he thought was his soulmate, and suddenly finding himself a single gay man in his mid-forties in New York City.

Joining Harris in the new series is Tony nominee Brooks Ashmaskas, who plays Michael's close friend, Stanley.

Created by the producer of Sex and the City and Emily in Paris, UNCOUPLED is a story about heartbreak, healing, and all the humor we find along the way. The new series is now streaming on Netflix.

The series also features Tuc Watkins, Tisha Campbell, Emerson Brooks, Marcia Gay Harden, André De Shields, Nic Rouleau, Jai Rodriguez, and more.

BroadwayWorld caught up with Harris and Ashmanskas to discuss how similar they are to their Uncoupled characters, finding heartful moments in comedies, and more.

Watch the new interview here: