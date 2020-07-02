VIDEO: NYC Theatre Kids Star in First-Ever Virtual Broadway Junior Student Finale!

Watch the first- ever virtual Shubert Foundation/Music Theatre International Broadway Junior Student Finale!

The 15th annual show includes students from across New York City performing numbers from junior productions of Hairspray, Seussical!, and more!

Watch the full show here:

The Shubert Foundation / MTI Broadway Junior partnership is a groundbreaking musical theatre mentorship program that helps public schools affect school culture change through building sustainable theatre education programs.

Each year, hundreds of participating students share musical numbers from their fully produced school shows at the Finale. For many, their first musical theatre experience performing will be on Broadway.

New York City Public School students from Brooklyn, Bronx, Queens and Manhattan performed numbers from their full school productions of Broadway musicals.

