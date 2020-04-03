VIDEO: NY Philharmonic Players Pay Tribute to Healthcare Workers

With this performance of Ravel's "Boléro," Musicians of the New York Philharmonic send a message of gratitude to the healthcare workers on the front lines of the COVID-19 crisis. Watch the video below!

Each season the Orchestra connects with up to 50 million music lovers through live concerts in New York and around the world; international broadcasts on television, radio, and online; recordings; and education programs.

Jaap van Zweden began his tenure as the 26th Music Director of the New York Philharmonic in the 2018-19 season. In 2019-20 he and the Philharmonic reaffirm their vital commitments to serving as New York's orchestra and to championing new music. Maestro van Zweden will conduct repertoire ranging from seven World Premieres - by Philip Glass, David Hertzberg, Tania León, Nico Muhly, Ellen Reid, Sarah Kirkland Snider, and Nina C. Young - to symphonic cornerstones.

He also presides over Project 19, marking the centennial of the ratification of the 19th Amendment with commissions by 19 women composers; hotspots festival, spotlighting new-music centers Berlin, Reykjavík, and New York; and Mahler's New York, examining the composer / conductor who spent time in New York as the Philharmonic's tenth Music Director.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You