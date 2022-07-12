VIDEO: 'Musical Theatre' Featured as Final JEOPARDY! Clue

Last night's episode of Jeopardy! featured "Musical Theatre" as the final category.

The question read: "It's one of the most revived shows in Broadway history and in 2001 it was designated the state opera of South Carolina."

Recently, Jeopardy has featured a Tony-Winning Musicals category, a "Broadway is Back" category, a Broadway Musicals category, a Shakespeare's Women category, and a Stephen Sondheim category.

