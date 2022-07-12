Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: 'Musical Theatre' Featured as Final JEOPARDY! Clue

The category was featured on last night's episode.

Jul. 12, 2022  

Last night's episode of Jeopardy! featured "Musical Theatre" as the final category.

The question read: "It's one of the most revived shows in Broadway history and in 2001 it was designated the state opera of South Carolina."

Watch the clip below to see if you answered correctly!

Recently, Jeopardy has featured a Tony-Winning Musicals category, a "Broadway is Back" category, a Broadway Musicals category, a Shakespeare's Women category, and a Stephen Sondheim category.

JEOPARDY!, America's Favorite Quiz Show™, is in its 38th season in syndication. With a weekly audience of 23 million viewers, JEOPARDY! is the top-rated quiz show on television, and has received numerous awards and honors, including the 2019 Emmy for Outstanding Game Show Host.

The show holds the Guinness World Records® title for the most Emmy® Awards won by a TV game show (35 Emmys); it is also the recipient of a 2011 Peabody Award. JEOPARDY! is produced by Sony Pictures Television, a Sony Pictures Entertainment Company; it is distributed domestically by CBS Television Distribution and internationally by CBS Television International, both units of CBS Corp.

Watch the clip here:

Click Here to Watch the Video!play

