VIDEO: More Fans Join Elaine Paige for a Virtual Sing-a-Long!
As BroadwayWorld reported last week, Elaine Paige is giving fans the chance to be her virtual duet partner! The theater legend took to Twitter to post a video of herself singing her part in the duet 'I Know Him So Well' from Chess, inviting people to sing along with her!
Watch below as fans join in the fun and as Elaine sends words of encouragement to every one of them!
I'm ending the week with a huge smile on my face! Thank u all 4 joining in with the singalong! I can't believe how many of u posted (hope I've seen & commented on them all!) So I was texting @mrmichaelball the other day & he said he was going to have a go! Still waiting Michael!- Elaine Paige (@elaine_paige) April 24, 2020
Oh, just beautiful Niamh .... and I like your MD sitting on the keyboard!! https://t.co/KiXjj05wAi- Elaine Paige (@elaine_paige) April 27, 2020
Oh Petrina ... wonderful!! Hope your Tesco delivery arrived too! https://t.co/cOtg92G32J- Elaine Paige (@elaine_paige) April 27, 2020
I think you'd drown out the mowing!! Fantastic! https://t.co/PMAjSW1w0X- Elaine Paige (@elaine_paige) April 27, 2020
Beautiful Kat! You made me happy today too! https://t.co/OTZlgthE80- Elaine Paige (@elaine_paige) April 27, 2020
I'm sure Gracie, just like me, enjoyed your performance! https://t.co/uuEK3ATxeO- Elaine Paige (@elaine_paige) April 27, 2020
And I had great fun watching your video, Lucy, and listening to your singing! https://t.co/xQe1TQNkO9- Elaine Paige (@elaine_paige) April 27, 2020
Absolutely gorgeous!! It's the Von D'AmbrisioFamily! ❤️ https://t.co/NsPE6MVjDk- Elaine Paige (@elaine_paige) April 27, 2020
Great vocal Gab and nice filming technique! https://t.co/8R5MtWP7k4- Elaine Paige (@elaine_paige) April 27, 2020
Very relaxed and strong performance Jonathan! https://t.co/DQpFWzGrLA- Elaine Paige (@elaine_paige) April 27, 2020
Elaine Paige, actress, recording artist, concert performer, producer and broadcaster, Olivier Award winner and five-time nominee, created the role of Eva Peron in Evita and thereafter created the roles of Grizabella in Cats (the song "Memory" becoming her signature) and Florence in Chess. Further productions include Sunset Blvd (London/New York); Anything Goes; Piaf; The King & I and Sweeney Todd (Drama Desk nomination). Elaine has recorded 26 albums, received an OBE for services to Musical Theater and presents a weekly BBC Radio 2 program Elaine Paige On Sunday.
