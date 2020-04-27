VIDEO: More Fans Join Elaine Paige for a Virtual Sing-a-Long!

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

As BroadwayWorld reported last week, Elaine Paige is giving fans the chance to be her virtual duet partner! The theater legend took to Twitter to post a video of herself singing her part in the duet 'I Know Him So Well' from Chess, inviting people to sing along with her!

Watch below as fans join in the fun and as Elaine sends words of encouragement to every one of them!

I'm ending the week with a huge smile on my face! Thank u all 4 joining in with the singalong! I can't believe how many of u posted (hope I've seen & commented on them all!) So I was texting @mrmichaelball the other day & he said he was going to have a go! Still waiting Michael! - Elaine Paige (@elaine_paige) April 24, 2020

Oh, just beautiful Niamh .... and I like your MD sitting on the keyboard!! https://t.co/KiXjj05wAi - Elaine Paige (@elaine_paige) April 27, 2020

Elaine Paige, actress, recording artist, concert performer, producer and broadcaster, Olivier Award winner and five-time nominee, created the role of Eva Peron in Evita and thereafter created the roles of Grizabella in Cats (the song "Memory" becoming her signature) and Florence in Chess. Further productions include Sunset Blvd (London/New York); Anything Goes; Piaf; The King & I and Sweeney Todd (Drama Desk nomination). Elaine has recorded 26 albums, received an OBE for services to Musical Theater and presents a weekly BBC Radio 2 program Elaine Paige On Sunday.





