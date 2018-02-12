VIDEO: Mirai Nagasu Makes Olympics History Skating to MISS SAIGON!

Feb. 12, 2018  

NBC's PyeongChang Olympics broadcast last night gave the world a taste of what's to come in figure skating, with teams from Canada, Russia and the US earning spots on the podium, prior to individual events starting in the coming days.

Helping Team USA secure a bronze medal last night was 24 year-old Mirai Nagasu, who became the first American woman to ever land a triple axel at an Olympic event. Watch below as she skates the same routine, to music of Miss Saigon, at the 2018 US Nationals!

As the month of Olympics coverage continues, get to know Team USA's 2018 Olympic skaters with some of their past performances to songs you already know and love... showtunes! Click here to watch more of Team USA skate to Broadway hits.

VIDEO: Mirai Nagasu Makes Olympics History Skating to MISS SAIGON!
Click Here to Watch the Video!


Related Articles

From This Author Stage Tube



  • VIDEO: On This Day, February 12: John Leguizamo Gets FREAK-y on Broadway
  • VIDEO: Mirai Nagasu Makes Olympics History Skating to MISS SAIGON!
  • The CW Shares JANE THE VIRGIN Chapter Seventy-Five Trailer
  • VIDEO: The CW Shares Trailer For Season 3 Finale Of CRAZY EX-GIRLFRIEND
  • VIDEO: Watch Hilarious Music Video For BUTTLOAD OF CATS From CRAZY EX-GIRLFRIEND
  • VIDEO: CRAZY EX-GIRLFIREND Music Video For BACK IN ACTION

    • Before you go...

    BroadwayWorld.com