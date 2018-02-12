VIDEO: Mirai Nagasu Makes Olympics History Skating to MISS SAIGON!

NBC's PyeongChang Olympics broadcast last night gave the world a taste of what's to come in figure skating, with teams from Canada, Russia and the US earning spots on the podium, prior to individual events starting in the coming days.

Helping Team USA secure a bronze medal last night was 24 year-old Mirai Nagasu, who became the first American woman to ever land a triple axel at an Olympic event. Watch below as she skates the same routine, to music of Miss Saigon, at the 2018 US Nationals!

As the month of Olympics coverage continues, get to know Team USA's 2018 Olympic skaters with some of their past performances to songs you already know and love... showtunes! Click here to watch more of Team USA skate to Broadway hits.

