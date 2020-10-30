VIDEO: Marie's Crisis Staff Celebrates Halloween with a SWEENEY TODD Tribute!

Attend the tale...

The iconic sing-along dive Marie's Crisis has been keeping the music playing through the pandemic, playing regular sets daily on the Marie's Facebook group. Today, they celebrate Halloween with a very special Sweeney Todd tribute!

There are few places in New York City that are as iconic and well known as the shows and musicals on Broadway. Tourists from all over the world descend on the city and pay top dollar to see the most talented singers in the world perform in the city that never sleeps. Yet that culture and passion for broadway style music is not relegated just to midtown and broadway. Located within the West Village is a dive bar that epitomizes a deep love for show tune music, community, and fun.

Marie's Crisis Cafe is a bar that has roots all the way back to the 1850's when it was used as a den for prostitution and was also the building where Thomas Payne died (the writer of Common Sense in 1776). This history can still be seen in the fabulous French revolution themed mirror which frames the back of the bar. Unique in so many different ways, Marie's Crisis has been a staple of New York City for a very long time.

