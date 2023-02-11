VIDEO: Mariah Carey Surprises Audience at SOME LIKE IT HOT Curtain Call

Mariah Carey made a surprise appearance at Some Like It Hot curtain call on Friday. After the performance, Carey made a speech about her love of the film original film growing up, congratulating the cast for their work. Carey is a co-producer of the musical.

"Some Like It Hot has a very special significance for me because I grew up loving Marilyn Monroe because my mom was a big fan of hers, and then I found out about it, and I learned about her and read books by Norman Mailer, which were too much for a little girl but I read them anyway," stated Carey.

Watch the speech below!

.@MariahCarey made an appearance tonight at a show of the BROADWAY musical "Some Like It Hot" that she is now the PRODUCER of ? pic.twitter.com/NTgpb6CPFA - Mariah Direct (@directmariah) February 11, 2023

Some Like it Hot opened on December 11th at the Shubert Theatre.

This brand-new Broadway musical comedy features a book by Matthew López (The Inheritance) & Amber Ruffin ("The Amber Ruffin Show"), music by Marc Shaiman, lyrics by Scott Wittman and Marc Shaiman (Hairspray) and direction and choreography by Casey Nicholaw (The Book of Mormon). The musical is based on the classic MGM film Some Like It Hot which has been named the "Funniest American Movie of All Time" by the American Film Institute.

Set in Chicago when Prohibition has everyone thirsty for a little excitement, SOME LIKE IT HOT is the rollicking story of two musicians forced to flee the Windy City after witnessing a mob hit. With gangsters hot on their heels, they're on the run as the newest members of the swingingest big band ever to cross the country. Can they hide in plain sight without completely losing themselves? Or will the mob, the truth, and maybe even love itself finally catch up to them?

The creative team includes Scott Pask (Sets), Gregg Barnes (Costumes), Natasha Katz (Lights), Brian Ronan (Sound), Josh Marquette (Hair & Wigs), Milagros Medina-Cerdiera (Makeup Designer), Cheryl Thomas (Hair and Skin Consultant), Christian Borle & Joe Farrell (Additional Material), Mary-Mitchell Campbell (Music Supervisor), Darryl Archibald (Music Director), Kristy Norter (Music Coordinator), Charlie Rosen and Bryan Carter (Orchestrations), Glen Kelly (Dance and Incidental Music Arrangements) and The Telsey Office, Bethany Knox, CSA. (Casting). Karen Moore will serve as Production Stage Manager. The production team also includes Steve Bebout (Associate Director), John MacInnis (Associate Choreographer), and Juniper Street Productions (Production Management). 101 Productions, Ltd. serves as the general manager.

The company is led by Tony Award winner Christian Borle as Joe, J. Harrison Ghee as Jerry, Adrianna Hicks as Sugar, Kevin Del Aguila as Osgood, NaTasha Yvette Williams as Sweet Sue, Adam Heller as Mulligan, Mark Lotito as Spats. The ensemble includes Tia Altinay, TyNia René Brandon, Ian Campayno, DeMarius Copes, Casey Garvin, Devon Hadsell, Ashley Elizabeth Hale, Jenny Hill, K.J. Hippensteel, Abby Matsusaka, Jarvis B. Manning Jr., Brian Thomas Martin, Amber Owens, Kayla Pecchioni, Richard Riaz Yoder, Angie Schworer, Charles South, Brendon Stimson, Raena White, and Julius Williams.

Some Like It Hot is produced by The Shubert Organization and Neil Meron and co-produced by MGM On Stage, Roy Furman, Robert Greenblatt, James L. Nederlander, Kenny Leon, Hunter Arnold, John Gore Organization, The Dalgleish Library Company Group, Ambassador Theatre Group Productions, Bob Boyett, Sheboygan Conservatory Partners, Janet and Marvin Rosen, The Araca Group, Concord Theatricals, Henry R. Muñoz III, and Ostar. D. S. Moynihan is Executive Producer.