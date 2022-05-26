VIDEO: Mare Winningham & Jeannette Bayardelle Discuss Their Meeting With Bob Dylan on WENDY

Click Here for More Articles on GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY

Mare Winningham and Jeannette Bayardelle sat down with Sherri Shepherd on the Wendy Show this morning to discuss starring in Girl from the North Country on Broadway.

During the interview, the stars reacted to their Tony nominations, revealing how they found out, and detailed their meeting with Bob Dylan backstage at one of his concerts.

"It was such a beautiful 40 minutes with him, pre-show, that I said at one point, 'I think you need to get ready. I think we need to go now.' He loved the show so much and he just wanted to talk about it," Winningham shared.

"He didn't want us to go and we didn't want to leave, either. I felt like ordering pizza. That's how comfortable I felt with him. He was just amazing and awesome," Bayardelle said.

Girl From The North Country, written and directed by celebrated playwright Conor McPherson, boldly reimagines 20 legendary songs of Bob Dylan, as they've never been heard before. This spiritually uplifting and beautiful story is set in Duluth, MN, in 1934, when a group of wanderers' lives intersect at a house full of music, life and hope.

Girl from the North Country recently extended their limited run at the Belasco Theatre for an additional week. Performances will now run until Sunday, June 19th at 3:00 PM.

Girl From The North Country also features Todd Almond, Colin Bates, Craig Bierko, Jennifer Blood, Matthew Frederick Harris, Caitlin Houlahan, Robert Joy, Luba Mason, Ben Mayne, Matt McGrath, Tom Nelis, Jay O. Sanders, John Schiappa, Austin Scott, Housso Semon, Kimber Elayne Sprawl, Rachel Stern, Chiara Trentalange, Bob Walton, Aidan Wharton, and Chelsea Lee Williams.

Girl From The North Country received seven Tony Award Nominations in 2022, including Best New Musical, Best Book of a Musical (Conor McPherson), Best Orchestrations (Simon Hale), Best Sound Design of a Musical (Simon Baker), Best Direction of a Musical (Conor McPherson), Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical (Mare Winningham), and Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical (Jeannette Bayardelle).

Watch the new interview here: