VIDEO: MOULIN ROUGE's Amber Ardolino Helps Two 'New Cast Members' Prepare To Join The Show

How wonderful life is because we're getting a look at Moulin Rouge! cast member Amber Ardolino helping the show's two 'new cast members' prepare for their debut at Broadway's Al Hirschfeld Theatre. Check out the video below to get a behind-the-scenes look at her teaching them some of the show's choreography, as well as talking to fellow cast members Max Clayton, Morgan Marcell, and more about what they think about the newest additions to the company!

The cast includes Tony Award winner Karen Olivo as Satine, Aaron Tveit as Christian, six-time Tony Award nominee Danny Burstein as Harold Zidler, Tony and Olivier award nominee Sahr Ngaujah as Toulouse-Lautrec, Tam Mutu as The Duke of Monroth, Ricky Rojas as Santiago and Robyn Hurder as Nini.

The ensemble and swings include Amber Ardolino, Jacqueline B. Arnold, Joe Beauregard, Olutayo Bosede, Kyle Brown, Sam J. Cahn, Max Clayton, Karli Dinardo, Yurel Echezarreta, Aaron C. Finley, Paloma Garcia-Lee, Bahiyah Hibah, Ericka Hunter, Holly James, Reed Luplau, Jeigh Madjus, Morgan Marcell, Caleb Marshall, Brandt Martinez, Jodi McFadden, Kaitlin Mesh, Kevyn Morrow, Fred Odgaard, Dylan Paul, Khori Michelle Petinaud and Benjamin Rivera. Ashley Loren is the Standby for Satine.

Enter a world of splendor and romance, of eye-popping excess, of glitz, grandeur and glory! A world where Bohemians and aristocrats rub elbows and revel in electrifying enchantment. Pop the champagne and prepare for the spectacular spectacular...Welcome to Moulin Rouge! The Musical.





