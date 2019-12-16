VIDEO: MOULIN ROUGE's Amber Ardolino Helps Two 'New Cast Members' Prepare To Join The Show
How wonderful life is because we're getting a look at Moulin Rouge! cast member Amber Ardolino helping the show's two 'new cast members' prepare for their debut at Broadway's Al Hirschfeld Theatre. Check out the video below to get a behind-the-scenes look at her teaching them some of the show's choreography, as well as talking to fellow cast members Max Clayton, Morgan Marcell, and more about what they think about the newest additions to the company!
The cast includes Tony Award winner Karen Olivo as Satine, Aaron Tveit as Christian, six-time Tony Award nominee Danny Burstein as Harold Zidler, Tony and Olivier award nominee Sahr Ngaujah as Toulouse-Lautrec, Tam Mutu as The Duke of Monroth, Ricky Rojas as Santiago and Robyn Hurder as Nini.
The ensemble and swings include Amber Ardolino, Jacqueline B. Arnold, Joe Beauregard, Olutayo Bosede, Kyle Brown, Sam J. Cahn, Max Clayton, Karli Dinardo, Yurel Echezarreta, Aaron C. Finley, Paloma Garcia-Lee, Bahiyah Hibah, Ericka Hunter, Holly James, Reed Luplau, Jeigh Madjus, Morgan Marcell, Caleb Marshall, Brandt Martinez, Jodi McFadden, Kaitlin Mesh, Kevyn Morrow, Fred Odgaard, Dylan Paul, Khori Michelle Petinaud and Benjamin Rivera. Ashley Loren is the Standby for Satine.
Enter a world of splendor and romance, of eye-popping excess, of glitz, grandeur and glory! A world where Bohemians and aristocrats rub elbows and revel in electrifying enchantment. Pop the champagne and prepare for the spectacular spectacular...Welcome to Moulin Rouge! The Musical.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Today, Grease was the word at Coral Sky Amphitheatre as John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John, slipped back into their iconic costumes from the film to... (read more)
Voting Open For The 2019 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards Worldwide
Voting is NOW OPEN for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards Worldwide, brought to you by TodayTix! The nominees are set, and now you can vote to mak... (read more)
First Look: Rob McClure in the Broadway-Bound MRS. DOUBTFIRE in Seattle
BroadwayWorld has a first look at MRS. DOUBTFIRE which celebrates its opening night tonight at Seattle's 5th Avenue Theatre! Get a first look at the c... (read more)
ONCE Tour Will Close Next Week Due to 'Route Changes and Scheduling'
It has been announced that the national tour of Once will close early, after its current stop in Lauderhill, Florida, due to 'route changes and schedu... (read more)
Photo Flash: See Jordan Fisher in a First Look at TO ALL THE BOYS: P.S. I STILL LOVE YOU
Netflix has released the first look at their highly-anticipated sequel, To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You, which Jordan Fisher stars in alongside... (read more)
Join BroadwayWorld's Team as a College Student Blogger!
BroadwayWorld is giving you the chance to join our team and share your experience with our readers by becoming a college student blogger for the site!... (read more)