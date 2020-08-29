VIDEO: MJ THE MUSICAL Cast Dances to 'Wanna Be Startin' Somethin'' in Honor of Michael Jackson's Birthday

Click Here for More Articles on MJ

MJ the Musical is currently set to begin previews on Monday, March 8, 2021.

The cast of the upcoming Broadway musical, MJ, are celebrating Michael Jackson's birthday today with a fun video!

The video features cast members from the musical dancing to the King of Pop's song, Wanna Be Startin' Somethin'.

Check it out below!

MJ the Musical is currently set to begin previews on Monday, March 8, 2021, with Opening Night scheduled for Thursday, April 15, at 6:30 p.m., at the Neil Simon Theatre. (MJ was previously set to begin performances on Monday, July 6th).

Starring Ephraim Sykes, the Tony® and Grammy Award® nominee who has been cast as Michael Jackson, MJ will feature a book by two-time Pulitzer Prize® winner Lynn Nottage and a score made up of some of the best-loved, top-selling, and most iconic songs in recording history. Tony Award winner Christopher Wheeldon will direct and choreograph.

MJ will feature set design by Tony Award winner Derek McLane, lighting design by Tony Award winner Natasha Katz, costumes by Tony Award winner Paul Tazwell, sound design by Tony Award nominee Gareth Owen, projection design by Tony Award nominee Peter Nigrini, and hair and wig design by Charles LaPointe. Jason Michael Webb will serve as Music Director, with Musical Supervision by David Holcenberg, and orchestrations by Holcenberg and Webb. Casting is by Rachel Hoffman of Telsey + Company.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You