VIDEO: MJ Cast Hits the Red Carpet to Celebrate Opening Night!

The curtain was raised last night for the opening night of one of the most anticipated musicals in recent Broadway history: MJ. The cast, including 12 Broadway debuts, took their first opening night bows at the Neil Simon Theatre. Newcomer Myles Frost, of Washington, D.C., made his Broadway debut as Michael Jackson and received multiple standing ovations. Watch below as the company hits the red carpet right before the curtain went up!

Opening night guests included the children of Michael Jackson, Rev. Al Sharpton, Spike Lee, Joel Grey, Mikhail Baryshnikov, Kenny Ortega, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Tamron Hall, The van Peebles family, and many more.

MJ features a book by two-time Pulitzer Prize® winner Lynn Nottage and a score made up of some of the best-loved, top-selling songs in recording history. Tony Award winner Christopher Wheeldon directs and choreographs. The production features scenic design by Tony Award winner Derek McLane, lighting design by Tony Award winner Natasha Katz, costume design by Tony Award winner Paul Tazewell, sound design by Olivier Award winner Gareth Owen, projection design by Peter Nigrini, hair & wig design by Charles LaPointe, musical supervision / orchestration / arrangements by David Holcenberg, and musical direction / orchestrations / arrangements by Jason Michael Webb.