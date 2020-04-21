VIDEO: Liz Callaway and Elaine Page Sing A Virtual CHESS Duet!

Today, Broadway star Liz Callaway checked an item off her bucket list, taking up an offer from the legendary Elaine Page to perform a virtual duet on, "I Know Him So Well" from Chess!

Earlier this week, Page took to Twitter to post a video of herself singing her part in the duet 'I Know Him So Well' from Chess, inviting people to sing along with her!

Check out Liz performing with Elaine below!

I've always wanted to sing with you Elaine so I couldn't resist! Thx for brightening up a dreary day.a??i??#BUCKETLIST pic.twitter.com/FEOhnqQiDd - Liz Callaway (@LizGoesOn) April 21, 2020

Tony nominee and Emmy winner Liz Callaway made her Broadway debut in Stephen Sondheim's Merrily We Roll Along. She has gone on to star in Baby, Miss Saigon, The Look of Love, The Three Musketeers, and for 5 years appeared as Grizabella in Cats. Off-Broadway appearances include The Spitfire Grill (Drama Desk nomination), No Way to Treat a Lady, Marry Me a Little and Brownstone. She recently starred in the one-person play "Every Brilliant Thing" at TheatreSquared.

Liz sang the Academy Award-nominated song "Journey to the Past" in the animated feature Anastasia, Other film work includes Jasmine in the two Aladdin sequels, The Swan Princess, and The Rewrite with Hugh Grant. She received an Emmy Award for hosting Ready to Go, a daily, live children's program on CBS in Boston. Other TV credits include In Performance at the White House, Inside the Actor's Studio: Stephen Sondheim, The David Letterman Show and Senior Trip (CBS Movie of the Week.)Her extensive concert and symphony career has included appearances in London, Paris, Iceland, Vietnam, Australia, China and nearly every major city in the U.S. She performs regularly with her sister Ann Hampton Callaway, as well as composer Stephen Schwartz, and has had the great pleasure of singing with Jimmy Webb, Paul Williams and the legendary Johnny Mathis.Liz has six solo recordings: Passage of Time, The Beat Goes On, The Story Goes On: Liz Callaway On and Off- Broadway, Anywhere I Wander: Liz Callaway Sings Frank Loesser, Merry and Bright, and her newest album, The Essential Liz Callaway.

Elaine Paige, actress, recording artist, concert performer, producer and broadcaster, Olivier Award winner and five-time nominee, created the role of Eva Peron in Evita and thereafter created the roles of Grizabella in Cats (the song "Memory" becoming her signature) and Florence in Chess. Further productions include Sunset Blvd (London/New York); Anything Goes; Piaf; The King & I and Sweeney Todd (Drama Desk nomination). Elaine has recorded 26 albums, received an OBE for services to Musical Theater and presents a weekly BBC Radio 2 program Elaine Paige On Sunday.





