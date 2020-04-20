VIDEO: Join Elaine Paige as Her Virtual Duet Partner in Singing 'I Know Him So Well' From CHESS

Elaine Paige is giving you the chance to be her virtual duet partner! The theater legend took to Twitter to post a video of herself singing her part in the duet 'I Know Him So Well' from Chess, inviting people to sing along with her!

Check out the tweet below!

Here we all are in lockdown for a little longer, so I thought it would be good to connect with you by being my duet partner ... let me get to know you so well! Be creative, have fun and post your results! #COVIDー19 #lockdown #cornoravirus #COVID19 https://t.co/ZVFvNC2Xuv - Elaine Paige (@elaine_paige) April 20, 2020

Elaine Paige, actress, recording artist, concert performer, producer and broadcaster, Olivier Award winner and five-time nominee, created the role of Eva Peron in Evita and thereafter created the roles of Grizabella in Cats (the song "Memory" becoming her signature) and Florence in Chess. Further productions include Sunset Blvd (London/New York); Anything Goes; Piaf; The King & I and Sweeney Todd (Drama Desk nomination). Elaine has recorded 26 albums, received an OBE for services to Musical Theater and presents a weekly BBC Radio 2 program Elaine Paige On Sunday.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You