VIDEO: Listen to 'Unmeltable Me,' an Unreleased Song From FROZEN 2

An unreleased song, called "Unmeltable Me" has surfaced from Frozen 2, featuring Josh Gad as the snowman Olaf!

You can now listen to the song, accompanied by the original storyboards for the scene, in the video below!

According to USA Today, the song was originally written to explain why Olaf no longer has the flurry cloud put over him in the first film to keep him from melting.

"They very specifically said the song is needed to establish why there's no flurry over Olaf's head," said Kristen Anderson-Lopez. "And, really, any time you can write a song for Josh Gad, you just have fun."

The song made it to the storyboard stage, but did not make the final cut for the film.

"We love the song with Olaf," director Chris Buck said. "But we took that bigger dinner sequence out of the movie, so the song had to go, too."

Frozen 2 opened in U.S. theaters on November 22, 2019. The film is directed by Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck, produced by Peter Del Vecho and features songs by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez. Frozen 2 features the voices of Idina Menzel, Kristen Bell, Jonathan Groff and Josh Gad.

Why was Elsa born with magical powers? What truths about the past await Elsa as she ventures into the unknown to the enchanted forests and dark seas beyond Arendelle? The answers are calling her but also threatening her kingdom. Together with Anna, Kristoff, Olaf and Sven, she'll face a dangerous but remarkable journey. In "Frozen," Elsa feared her powers were too much for the world. In "Frozen 2," she must hope they are enough.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You