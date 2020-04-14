VIDEO: Listen to Mandy Gonzalez and Judy McLane's Duet on the Cast Recording of THE MAN WHO WOULD BE KING

Composer/Producer Neil Berg and collaborator DJ Salisbury continue their weekly Tuesday giveaway of original tracks from their original musical: The Man Who Would Be King, a story of epic adventure, with an equally epic score. Today, you can now download "Wounded Wings," which is performed by Mandy Gonzalez and Judy McLane, by visiting tinyurl.com/woundedwings.

A preview of the song can be heard below:

"Theater fans are unable to go see new theater right now," Berg says of the musical. "I hope releasing these songs will be healing for all." The Man Who Would Be King is based on the Rudyard Kipling novella, which was also an Academy Award nominated film starring Sean Connery and Michael Caine. Throughout the musical's development, readings were directed by TONY Award Winners Moises Kaufman & Brian Yorkey, was showcased by three prominent Theatre festivals: NYMF (The New York Musical Theatre Festival), The Los Angeles Musical Theatre Festival and Village Theatre's Festival of New Musicals, and a full production was staged at The University of Buffalo directed by Salisbury. They are hoping for a future production in 2021/22.

The fully orchestrated concept album is orchestrated by Tony Award Winner Larry Hochman (Spamalot, The Addams Family) and conducted/music directed by Wendy Bobbitt Cavett (conductor for Broadway's Come From Away) and is available in full on iTunes and CDbaby.com. Sheet Music is available by request at neilberg.com.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You