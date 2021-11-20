VIDEO: Lin-Manuel Miranda Explains How TICK, TICK...BOOM! Changed His Life

After a week in theatres, Lin-Manuel Miranda's much-anticipated adaptation of tick, tick...BOOM! is officially available to stream on Netflix!

"tick, tick... BOOM! landed on me like a mega-ton bomb when I was 21 years old," explained Miranda in a recent interview with BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge. "I was a senior theatre major at Wesleyan University and my trip into the city to see it at the Jane Street Theatre with the brilliant Raul Esparza, Jerry Dixon and Amy Spanger was one of my first into the city after the terrorist attacks of September 11."

"Everyone was questioning everything and I was questioning what I was doing with my life. And then here was this show from the guy who made me want to write musicals in the first place, saying, 'Here's what your 20s are gonna look like!' It was clarifying for me. It strengthened my resolve to want to do this. It was even more specific than Rent about what I wanted to do with my life. I hope the movie lands on other artists, wherever they are in their journey."

