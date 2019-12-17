VIDEO: Lea Michele and Jonathan Groff Perform 'I'll Be Home For Christmas' on THE TONIGHT SHOW

Last night, Lea Michele and Jonathan Groff appeared as guests on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon! The duo took the stage to perform 'I'll Be Home For Christmas'.

Lea Michele and Jonathan Groff have been friends since they starred in Spring Awakening on Broadway together in 2006. The pair then went on to star in the television show Glee alongside one another.

In addition to Glee and Spring Awakening, Michele appeared on Broadway as a child in Les Miserables. Lea released her debut album 'Louder' in March of 2014. The album debuted at No. 1 on iTunes and in the Top 5 on the Billboard Top 200 Albums chart. That same year, Lea released her first book, "Brunette Ambition", which was a NY Times Best Seller. She released her second book, "You First," the following year. She recently starred in the Ryan Murphy comedy SCREAM QUEENS on FOX.

Groff has also appeared on Broadway in Hamilton and In My Life, along with Spring Awakening. He has appeared in many off-Broadway and regional productions, as well as the West End. Groff is also known for his role of Kristoff in both Frozen films. Other TV and film credits include BO's "Looking," "Boss," American Sniper, The Normal Heart, C.O.G., The Conspirator, Twelve-Thirty, and Taking Woodstock.





