VIDEO: Larisa Martínez and Maestro Kamal Khan Will Perform a Couch Concert, May 1 at 4pm!
Join the Kennedy Center for a LIVE Couch Concert this Friday, May 1!
The Kennedy Center presents soprano and Turnaround Arts artist Larisa Martínez with Maestro Kamal Khan (and special guest Joshua Bell) along with pianists Alessio Bax and Lucille Chung.
The video is presented as part of #KCCouchConcerts, a live performance series by Millennium Stage streaming every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.
This episode goes live at 4pm on May 1.
Watch below!
