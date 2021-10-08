VIDEO: LACKAWANNA BLUES Is Officially Open on Broadway!

As BroadwayWorld reported last night, last night's performance of Lackawanna Blues was canceled due to a recurrence of an ongoing back injury for star, writer, and director, Ruben Santiago-Hudson, but it is now officially open at MTC's Samuel J. Friedman Theatre! The production hopes to resume performances this evening, October 8, 2021.

Tony Award winner Ruben Santiago-Hudson returns to MTC for the Broadway debut of his brilliant solo play celebrating the strong, big-hearted woman who raised him: Miss Rachel. In a 1950s boarding house outside Buffalo, Nanny, as she was affectionately called, opened her doors to anyone and everyone in need of kindness, hope, compassion and care. Giving a tour-de-force performance accompanied by live music written by acclaimed composer Bill Sims Jr. and performed by Blues Hall of Fame Guitarist Junior Mack, Santiago-Hudson embodies more than 20 vibrant characters, creating a richly textured reminiscence that's inspiring, uplifting and right at home on Broadway.

