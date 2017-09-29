VIDEO: Kristin Chenoweth Performs New Original Song She Wrote for Her Puppy

Kristin Chenoweth stopped by today's THE VIEW to talk about recently performing with Andrea Bocelli and shared a first listen to the original song she wrote for her new puppy, 'Thunder,' who is in dire need of obedience school! Watch the appearance below!

Chenoweth recently returned to the stage in MY LOVE LETTER TO BROADWAY, Directed by Richard Jay-Alexander, with Music Direction by Mary-Mitchell Campbell, the limited engagement ran November, 2016 at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre.



After stealing hearts with her show-stopping turn in YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN, which earned her a Tony Award, Kristin Chenoweth rose to Broadway super-stardom as Glinda in WICKED, a performance so iconic it changed the Great White Way for good. She's since become a sweetheart of the small and silver screens, dazzling audiences across the globe with her powerhouse vocals and irresistible charm. Most recently, this celebrated leading lady returned to the stage in ON THE TWENTIETH CENTURY.

Related Articles