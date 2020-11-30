VIDEO: Kevin Chamberlin Celebrates 20th Anniversary of SEUSSICAL on TikTok
Chamberlin originated the role of Horton the Elephant!
20 year ago today, Seussical opened on Broadway! To celebrate the anniversary, Kevin Chamberlin, the original Horton, took to TikTok to sing 'Alone in the Universe'! You can duet Chamberlin's video and sing the part of JoJo!
Check it out below!
@chamberlin_kevin
Celebrate the 20th ANNIVERSARY of ##Seussical and ##aloneintheuniverse with me, the OG ##horton - you be JoJo ##theatrekid ##fyp ##broadway ##king ##duet♬ original sound - Kevin Chamberlin
In this fantastical, magical, musical extravaganza, Tony winners Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty (Once On This Island, Ragtime) lovingly bring to life all of our favorite Dr. Seuss characters, including Horton the Elephant, The Cat in the Hat, Gertrude McFuzz, lazy Mayzie and a little boy with a big imagination--Jojo. The colorful characters transport us from the Jungle of Nool to the Circus McGurkus to the invisible world of the Whos.
The Cat in the Hat tells the story of Horton, an elephant who discovers a speck of dust containing Whos, including Jojo, a Who child who gets in trouble for thinking too many "thinks." Horton faces a double challenge--not only must he protect the Whos from a world of naysayers and dangers, but he must guard an abandoned egg, left to his care by the irresponsible Mayzie La Bird. Although Horton faces ridicule, danger, kidnapping, and a trial, the intrepid Gertrude McFuzz never loses faith in him. Ultimately, the powers of friendship, loyalty, family, and community are challenged and emerge triumphant!
