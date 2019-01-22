VIDEO: Kerry Washington Announces That AMERICAN SON Will Be Filmed For Netflix

Click Here for More Articles on AMERICAN SON

Kerry Washington announced during her appearance on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon that the Broadway play American Son will be filmed for Netflix.

Following the show's final performance on January 27, Netflix will reassemble the cast at a later date to film the production without an audience present.

Watch her make the announcement in the clip below:

A Florida police station in the middle of the night. Two parents searching for answers. AMERICAN SON is a gripping tale about who we are as a nation, and how we deal with family relationships, love, loss, and identity.

American Son is playing a limited engagement at the Booth Theatre on Broadway (222 West 45th Street).

American Son stars Steven Pasquale and Kerry Washington alongside Eugene Lee and Jeremy Jordan. Washington returns to Broadway in this new drama after making her debut in David Mamet's Race (2009) and starring, for seven acclaimed seasons, on the hit television ABC series "Scandal." Pasquale returns to Broadway following his starring roles in Junk (LCT) and Bridges of Madison County. On television Pasquale is known for his performances in "The People Vs. OJ Simpson: American Crime Story" and seven seasons on "Rescue Me."

Related Articles