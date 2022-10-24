VIDEO: KPOP Creatives Talk Broadway, API Representation, And More With The Korea Society
The musical will have its official opening night on Sunday, November 20, 2022 at Circle in the Square Theatre.
The Broadway creatives behind KPOP the Musical are sitting down with The Korea Society to discuss the musical's Broadway debut. See their conversation here. Live now!
KPOP The Musical is now in previews at The Circle in the Square Theatre. The musical will have its official opening night on Sunday, November 20, 2022.
KPOP features Luna/">Luna, in the starring role of MwE, along with Julia Abueva, BoHyung, Major Curda, Jinwoo Jung, Jiho Kang, Amy Keum, James Kho, Marina Kondo, Eddy Lee, Joshua Lee, Jully Lee, Lina Rose Lee, Timothy H. Lee, Abraham Lim, Min, Kate Mina Lin, Aubie Merrylees, Patrick Park, Zachary Noah Piser, Kevin Woo, and John Yi.
As global superstars put everything on the line for a special one-night-only concert, they face struggles both cultural and personal that threaten to dismantle one of the industry's hottest labels. Starring a cast of K-pop and musical theater stars, KPOP is a multimedia experience that explores the relentless discipline, raw talent, and commercial ambition behind the international sensation.
KPOP is produced by Tim Forbes and Joey Parnes and was conceived by Woodshed Collective and Jason Kim and features a book by Mr. Kim; music, lyrics, music production and arrangements by Helen Park; and music and lyrics by Max Vernon. Direction is by Teddy Bergman with choreography by Jennifer Weber and Music Direction by Sujin Kim-Ramsey.
Scenic Design is by Gabriel Hainer Evansohn, Costume Design is by Clint Ramos & Sophia Choi, Lighting Design is by Jiyoun Chang, Sound Design is by Peter Fitzgerald & Andrew Keister, Projection Design is by Peter Nigrini, Hair & Wig Design is by Mia M. Neal, Makeup Design is by Joe Dulude II & Suki Tsujimoto, Casting is by Tara Rubin Casting and the Production Stage Manager is Cherie B. Tay.
More Hot Stories For You
October 24, 2022
The 2022 Tony Award-winning revival of TAKE ME OUT will launch a digital lottery and rush policy. The digital lottery will launch at 12AM ET on Tuesday, October 25th. Beginning Thursday, October 27th, $47 rush tickets will be available daily at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre box office starting at 10:00AM ET.
Houston Early Music to Present Multimedia Concert Featuring The Orlando Consort Next Month
October 24, 2022
Houston Early Music (HEM) will present a multimedia event featuring United Kingdom-based vocal quartet, The Orlando Consort, Thursday, Nov. 10, at Matchbox 2, Midtown Arts and Theater Center Houston (MATCH), 3400 Main St. in Houston, 77002.
Neil Berg's 50 Years Of Rock & Roll Comes to the Van Wezel Next Month
October 24, 2022
Back by popular demand, Neil Berg's 50 Years of Rock & Roll comes to the Van Wezel on Saturday, November 12 at 8 p.m. Tickets are currently on sale.
LIVERPOOL LEGENDS Comes to Topeka This Weekend
October 24, 2022
Liverpool Legends “The Complete Beatles Experience!” returns to the Topeka Performing Arts Center (TPAC) on Saturday, October 29, 2022 for a 7:30 pm performance.
Traktanden nach Noten Comes to Theater St.Gallen This Week
October 24, 2022
Christian Jott Jenny und das Zürcher Staatsorchester laden zum fortgesetzten Liederabend. Jenny – zwei Seelen wohnen, ach, in seiner Brust – kommt herunter von seinem hohen, Engadiner Ross und berichtet im musikalischen Hofnarrativ direkt aus den sich auftuenden Gräben des Landes.