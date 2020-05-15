VIDEO: Joshua Turchin's THE EARLY NIGHT SHOW Releases New Episode Featuring Bella May Mordus and Mark Aguirre
The Early Night Show with Joshua Turchin- Virtual Edition (Corona Cabaret) continues its run with the release of a new episode today. The episode features special guests: Bella May Mordus (The Ferryman, How The Grinch Stole Christmas Broadway National Tour, Make Believe), and Mark Aguirre (Trevor the Musical).
Check out the episode below!
The Early Night Show with Joshua Turchin-Virtual Edition (Corona Cabaret) is created, written and accompanied by 13 year-old musical sensation Joshua Turchin (Trevor the Musical, Forbidden Broadway, The Perfect Fit, The Little Mermaid Live-To-Film at The Hollywood Bowl, A Christmas Story Broadway National Tour). The Early Night Show brings musical comedy to an early night audience and features many top Broadway, TV and Film performers.
