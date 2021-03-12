VIDEO: Josh Gad Lends Voice to Adorable Short- CUPCAKE QUARANTINE!

When quarantine ruins a birthday celebration, it's up to a man, his marker and a roll of toilet paper to flush away the crumby day.



Watch below as Trent Correy, Andrew Feliciano, Dan Lund and Adam Strick with the adorable voice of Josh Gad team up to create a short film in isolation. Exactly one year since working from home, we've all experienced a birthday on Zoom, a shortage of toilet paper...and the daily struggles of keeping ourselves entertained. These 4 Disney Animators brought their experiences to life with nothing but a camera, a pencil and a magical flush!