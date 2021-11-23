VIDEO: Jeremy Renner Talks ROGERS: THE MUSICAL Ahead of HAWKEYE Premiere

Jeremy Renner stopped by The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon to chat about his new Disney+ series Hawkeye.

From the trailer, fans noticed Hawkeye, also known as Clint Barton, takes a trip to Broadway to see Rogers: The Musical. BroadwayWorld previously reported that Tony Award-winning 'Hairspray' composing team, Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman, are behind the music for the show.

Now, Renner shares more with Fallon about the show, whether he thinks it could come to Broadway, and hints at more than one musical number being shown in the show!

"It was actually the last scene with shot for the show. You got to see it, it's quite the show. It is actually pretty dang good," said Renner.

Watch the full interview below!

Marvel Studios' "Hawkeye" is an original new series set in post-blip New York City where former Avenger Clint Barton aka Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner) has a seemingly simple mission: get back to his family for Christmas. But when a threat from his past shows up, Hawkeye reluctantly teams up with Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld), a 22-year-old skilled archer and his biggest fan, to unravel a criminal conspiracy.

The series also features Vera Farmiga, Fra Fee, Tony Dalton, Zahn McClarnon, Brian d'Arcy James and newcomer Alaqua Cox as Maya Lopez. Helmed by Rhys Thomas and directing duo Bert and Bertie, "Hawkeye" debuts exclusively on Disney+ on Nov. 24, 2021.