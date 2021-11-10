Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman Pen Song for ROGERS: THE MUSICAL on HAWKEYE

Marvel.com has revealed that Tony Award-winning 'Hairspray' composing team, Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman, are behind the new song for Rogers: The Musical in the Disney+ Marvel series, Hawkeye.

The song is featured as part of a fictional 'Avengers' musical playing on Broadway during the action of the New York City-set series.

"We were in the middle of the very worst part of the pandemic," Wittman explained, "When we were writing it was like when people would go and bang on pots and pans for the hospital workers, first responders. It all seemed to fit into the universe that we were writing to. So, the notion of 'someone please save New York,' was the battle cry of [the song]."

Shaiman revealed the origin of their involvement with the series, saying "[Scott and I] were at an Academy Award dinner, and I'm sitting there and someone taps me on the shoulder and says, 'Excuse me, Kevin Feige would love to meet you. knew who Kevin was, and I was like he wants to meet me, really? Turns out Kevin is a film score nerd. He started talking about [the scores I've written] one by one and I was like, I cannot believe this is happening. We started trading emails about scores and this and that, and when I would see [Marvel movies] I would send him an email. I guess when this idea came up for Hawkeye, for there to be a musical on Broadway, he luckily thought of us, and [Scott and I] couldn't be more ecstatic about it."

Neither artist were well-versed in the Marvel cinematic universe, and quickly went to work studying the films to craft the number.

"We got this assignment during the height of the pandemic, so I had many hours, and I watched many of the movies. Much to my delight, I was really quite amazed at all the kind of sly fun that existed in them and I was hoping to get that into the song."

Shaiman also utilized his Marvel superfan husband, Lou, to help create the musical number. He explained, "It seemed fate that I married a man who was a total Marvel nerd. So, I would go with him as a good husband to go watch all the movies, then we would usually sit in the parking lot of the movie theater, and I'd say what did I just see? How does that all work and who's who, and little by little I started putting all the pieces together. We were both lucky to have [my husband, because] he could just spit out whatever the words are like, you know, 'Tesseract.' I never knew that Scott and I would write a song with the word 'Tesseract' in it."

"It's been so thrilling to watch those reaction videos to the trailers," Shaiman added, "We've worked on a lot of stuff that goes around the world, but man, there's nothing like the Marvel fans and how they look [for hidden details] and everything. It was just wonderful to see how happy they were about the musical and that they understand Marvel's sense of humor. They're just so looking forward to it. It's really thrilling."

Starring Jeremy Renner as Clint Barton/Hawkeye and Hailee Steinfeld as Kate Bishop, Hawkeye also features Vera Farmiga, Fra Fee, Tony Dalton, Zahn McClarnon, Brian d'Arcy James and newcomer Alaqua Cox as Maya Lopez. Helmed by Rhys Thomas and directing duo Bert and Bertie, Hawkeye debuts exclusively on Disney+ on November 24, 2021.

Former Avenger Clint Barton has a seemingly simple mission: get back to his family for Christmas. Possible? Maybe with the help of Kate Bishop, a 22-year-old archer with dreams of becoming a Super Hero. The two are forced to work together when a presence from Barton's past threatens to derail far more than the festive spirit.

Watch the trailer here: