VIDEO: Jeremy Pope Talks Painting Onstage In THE COLLABORATION on GOOD MORNING AMERICA

Manhattan Theatre Club's production of The Collaboration is now running at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre.

Jan. 03, 2023  

Jeremy Pope appeared on Good Morning America to discuss starring on Broadway in The Collaboration.

During the interview, Pope discussed recreating Jean-Michel Basquiat's paintings every night onstage.

"I feel like I can put that on my resume now," Pope joked. "At the beginning, I was really nervous about recreating art and having to do that every night but it's now one of the most thrilling parts of the night."

Pope also discussed doing the play on the West End and in a film, his new movie The Inspection, and more. Watch the new interview below!

Manhattan Theatre Club's production of The Collaboration, by special arrangement with Eleanor Lloyd Productions, Anthology Theatre, Stanley Buchthal, and Denis O'Sullivan, is now running at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre (261 West 47th Street).

The Collaboration is written by Anthony McCarten and directed by Kwame Kwei-Armah, and features Paul Bettany, Jeremy Pope, Krysta Rodriguez and Erik Jensen.

Warhol. Basquiat. Electric, eccentric, polar opposites... together, for the first time in the most unlikely partnership the art world has ever seen. Paul Bettany (The Avengers, "WandaVision," "A Very British Scandal") and Jeremy Pope (Choir Boy, Ain't Too Proud, The Inspection) star in the thrilling American premiere of the London sensation.

In the summer of 1984, longtime international superstar Andy Warhol and the art scene's newest wunderkind, Jean-Michel Basquiat, agree to work together on what may be the most talked about exhibition in the history of modern art. But can these two creative giants co-exist, or even thrive?

The stage is their canvas in this sizzling tour-de-force by Anthony McCarten (four-time Oscar®-nominated writer of The Two Popes and Bohemian Rhapsody), directed by the acclaimed Kwame Kwei-Armah (Artistic Director of London's Young Vic).

Watch the new interview here:







