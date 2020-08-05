VIDEO: Jennifer Hudson Performs 'Bridge Over Troubled Water' as Tribute to John Lewis

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

The performance was part of CBS’s John Lewis: Celebrating a Hero TV special.

Jennifer Hudson was one of the stars who took part in CBS's John Lewis: Celebrating a Hero TV special, which aired on Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET.

Hudson performed a rendition of Simon & Garfunkel's "Bridge Over Troubled Water" as tribute to the late civil rights leader.



John Lewis: Celebrating a Hero was hosted by Oprah Winfrey, and also featured appearances from Billy Porter, John Legend, Gayle King, Tyler Perry, Yolanda Adams, Jon Batiste, Common, Brad Pitt, Trevor Noah, and Wynonna in celebration of his numerous contributions.

The special also explored Lewis' role as a key organizer in the civil rights movement and a change maker in American history, and the principles that guided him.

