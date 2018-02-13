VIDEO: How Could She Leave Us? Remembering Jan Maxwell in an Extended Clip from FOLLIES

This weekend Broadway said goodbye to one of its most beloved stars Jan Maxwell. A paragon of the industry, she passed away on Sunday, February 11 at age 61. HMS Media has shared an extended clip of one of Maxwell's final performances as Phyllis in FOLLIES. Watch below to see the iconic songstress in action.

Jan Maxwell, a five-time Tony Award nominee and two-time Drama Desk Award winner, was last seen on stage in City of Conversation at Lincoln Center, for which she was nominated for 2015 Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Awards and Scenes From an Execution in the Potomac Theatre Project revival at Atlantic Theater's Stage II. The star is survived by her husband, actor/playwright Robert Emmet Lunney, and their son William Maxwell-Lunney. She passed away after a battle with cancer.

