VIDEO: Haley Swindal Visits Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge- Watch Now!

Seeing your favorite Broadway stars live on a Broadway stage may not be a reality in 2020, but that doesn't mean you can't enjoy them live from your screen. BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge is keeping up with all of their latest projects on Backstage Live, bringing you in-depth interviews twice weekly.

Watch as he chats with the wonderful Haley Swindal, who streams her Birdland solo show, To New York, With Love, now available On Demand.

"I'm really excited and I'm really grateful [for the opportunity]. I always come up with a new show when I feel like there is something to say," she explained. "I really felt like I wanted to say something about what's been going on inn New York, how much I love this city, how much the theatre community has become my family, what a hard time it's been, and how resilient the theatre community is."

Swindal has chosen to help out that very community with the concert. "I really wanted the show to be a benefit for the Actors Fund, because it's such an amazing organization and it's so near and dear to my heart. For me to do something right now, I really want it to be for a reason."

Directed by award-winning director Will Nunziata, with musical direction and arrangements by her Chicago on Broadway conductor Scott Cady, Haley reinvents classics old and new including "New York State of Mind," "Happy Days Are Here Again," "To Make You Feel My Love," to name a few.



She lends her stunning interpretation to an array of songs that evoke the romance and nostalgia of New York City including "It Had to Be You" from "When Harry Met Sally," "Arthur's Theme" from "Arthur," and "Moon River" from "Breakfast at Tiffany's." There's also a surprise original song that will remind you that Haley's talents are truly boundless.

In a world in need of healing and hope, kick off 2021 with this entertaining and inspiring concert event that will remind you of your favorite New York memories, and allow you to imagine returning to the "city that never sleeps" as soon as we all are able. All proceeds from this concert benefit The Actors Fund.