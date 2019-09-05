VIDEO: HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD Takes Over Times Square!

Click Here for More Articles on HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD Broadway

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child took over Times Square tonight to unveil its new logo and tagline.

The show's new logo features the original book design from Harry Potter illustrator Mary GrandPré. Also featured is the new tagline, "Darkness Comes From Unexpected Places" penned by author, Jo Rowling.

Check out the show's Times Square-sized promo below!

Take 4 happening now...... pic.twitter.com/jUGlcfywom - Teryn Gray (@teryn_gray) September 6, 2019

The magic continues at Harry Potter and the Cursed Child on Broadway! The Tony-winning smash-hit is now the top grossing play in Broadway history with over $100M in sales for the show in its first year.

Receiving universal acclaim for its breathtaking magic and stage wizardry, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is the most awarded play in theatre history, winning 25 major U.S. awards, with six Tony Awards including Best Play. It also won 24 major theatre awards in the U.K. and is the most awarded show in the history of Britain's Olivier Awards, winning a record-breaking nine awards including Best New Play.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is the eighth story in the Harry Potter series and the first official Harry Potter story to be presented on stage. Based on an original new story by J.K. Rowling, Jack Thorne and John Tiffany, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is a new play by Jack Thorne, directed by John Tiffany. The production is presented in two parts.

Prepare to be on the edge of your seat as Harry, Ron and Hermione launch into a thrilling new adventure that begins 19 years later. The entire theatre has been transfigured to immerse you in this spectacular world where epic duels, extraordinary spells and beloved characters come to life. Filled with unprecedented stagecraft and thrilling storytelling, this Tony Award-winning show is a singular, unforgettable experience.





