VIDEO: HAMILTON Quarantine Parody 'In Lockdown You Can Be a New Man'
12 Chinese musical actors covered 'Alexander Hamilton' with COVID-19 Quarantine lyrics to express frustration and determination in the fight against Covid-19.
From bastard orphan to George Washington's right hand man, rebel to war hero, loving husband caught in the country's first sex scandal to the Treasury secretary who made an untrusting world believe in the American economy, Hamilton is an exploration of a political mastermind. This revolutionary tale of America's fiery founding is told through the sounds of the what this nation has become. Directed by Thomas Kail and choreographed by Andy Blankenbuehler, this new musical about taking your shot will turn your world upside down.
