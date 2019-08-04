VIDEO: HAMILTON Celebrates National Sisters Day With the Schuyler Sisters

It's National Sisters Day and Hamilton is celebrating by tributing Broadway's favorite sisters, the Schuyler Sisters! Dance along with Angelica, Eliza, and Peggy, in the video below!

Hamilton premiered on Broadway in August 2015 and took home 11 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama and the Grammy Award for Best Musical Theatre Album. It is also currently playing in San Francisco, Chicago, on tour in the US and in London's West End, where it opened in December 2017 winning seven Olivier Awards, including Best New Musical and Outstanding Achievement in Music.

Hamilton is the story of America's Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, an immigrant from the West Indies who became George Washington's right-hand man during the Revolutionary War and was the new nation's first Treasury Secretary. Hamilton's score blends hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap, R&B, and Broadway - the story of America then, as told by America now.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You