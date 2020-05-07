VIDEO: HADESTOWN Cast Members Andre De Shields, Reeve Carney, Eva Noblezada, and More Assure Fans 'Spring Will Come Again'

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Cast members from Hadestown are assuring fans that "spring will come again" in a new video posted to Twitter.

The video shows Andre De Shields, Reeve Carney, Eva Noblezada, and more, each from their respective homes, speaking these inspirational words.

Watch the video below!

Following two intertwining love stories - that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone - Hadestown invites audiences on a hell-raising journey to the underworld and back. Mitchell's beguiling melodies and Chavkin's poetic imagination pit industry against nature, doubt against faith, and fear against love. Performed by a vibrant ensemble of actors, dancers, and singers, Hadestown delivers a deeply resonant and defiantly hopeful theatrical experience.

The principal cast is led by Reeve Carney, André De Shields, Amber Gray, Eva Noblezada, and Patrick Page alongside Jewelle Blackman, Yvette Gonzalez-Nacer, and Kay Trinidad as the Fates. The chorus of Workers is played by Afra Hines, Timothy Hughes, John Krause, Kimberly Marable, and Ahmad Simmons. The full also includes swings Malcolm Armwood, T. Oliver Reid, Jessie Shelton, and Khaila Wilcoxon.





