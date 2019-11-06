VIDEO: Graham Phillips on What it Was Like to Play Prince Eric in THE LITTLE MERMAID LIVE!

Graham Phillips played Prince Eric in ABC's "The Little Mermaid Live!" last night, and this morning he took the time to chat with Good Morning America about the show.

Phillips revealed that he didn't want to know how many people were turning in, his eight year old niece was his toughest critic, and that everything came together perfectly at the last minute!

Watch the interview below!

"The Wonderful World of Disney presents The Little Mermaid Live!" honored the 30th anniversary of the beloved animated classic through a never-before-seen hybrid format that took viewers on a magical adventure under the sea as live musical performances by a star-studded cast were interwoven into the broadcast of the original feature film. The production starred Auli'i Cravalho as Ariel, Queen Latifah as Ursula, John Stamos as Chef Louis, Shaggy as Sebastian, Graham Phillips as Prince Eric and Amber Riley in a newly created role, The Emcee.





