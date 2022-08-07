VIDEO: Go Inside Opening Night Of Broadway-Bound THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA In Chicago

The world premiere production of The Devil Wears Prada, The Musical has officially opened in Chicago! The production began performances on July 19th, and celebrated opening night tonight, August 7th. The production runs through August 21st at Broadway In Chicago's James M. Nederlander Theatre. Watch the opening night curtain speeches from producer Kevin McCollum and director Anna D. Shapiro.

The Devil Wears Prada, The Musical stars Tony Award winner Beth Leavel as Miranda Priestly, Taylor Iman Jones as Andy Sachs, Javier Muñoz as Nigel Owens, Christiana Cole as Lauren Hunter, Megan Masako Haley as Emily Charlton, Tiffany Mann as Kayla Ward, Michael Tacconi as Nate Angstrom, and Christian Thompson as Christian Thompson.

The ensemble includes Kyle Brown, JoJo Carmichael, Olivia Cipolla, Tyrone Davis, Jr., Audrey Douglass, Hannah Douglass, Madison Fendley, Cailen Fu, Michael Samarie George, Henry Gottfried, Marya Grandy, Jessie Hooker-Bailey, Liana Hunt, Amber Jackson, Chris Jarosz, Carlos A. Jimenez, Nikka Graff Lanzarone, Anthony Murphy, Jim Ortlieb, Johnny Rice, Sawyer Smith, Terrance Spencer, and CJ Tyson.

The new musical features an all-star creative team led by Tony, Grammy and Academy Award winner Elton John, Tony Award winning director Anna D. Shapiro, with lyrics by singer-songwriter Shaina Taub, and a book by Kate Wetherhead, music supervision by Nadia DiGiallonardo, and choreography by James Alsop.

Additionally, the musical features costume design by Academy Award-nominated costume designer Arianne Phillips, scenic and media design by Christine Jones and Brett Banakis, lighting design by Olivier and Tony Award-winning lighting designer Paule Constable, sound design by Nevin Steinberg, and orchestrations by Grammy Award-winning music producer, songwriter, and composer Giles Martin.

Runway Magazine. The supreme authority of the high-fashion world, and the new home of assistant Andy Sachs. It's a position a million people would kill for, but under the sharp stilettos of Runway's legendary Editor-in-Chief Miranda Priestly, the job is no dream. Up against Miranda's blistering leadership and stratospheric expectations, Andy is pushed to the edge, forced to choose between her career and her own happiness.

The Devil Wears Prada, The Musical is a glamorous and hilarious story about finding your place and discovering what matters most. Based on Lauren Weisberger's best-selling 2003 novel and the 2006 blockbuster film from Fox 2000 Pictures, the musical is produced by Tony Award winner Kevin McCollum (In the Heights, Avenue Q, Rent, and SIX) and Rocket Entertainment / David Furnish (Billy Elliot: The Musical, Next Fall) and presented by special arrangement with Buena Vista Theatrical.