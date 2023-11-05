VIDEO: Go Inside Halloween Tuesdays with HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD on Broadway

Audiences were invited to celebrate the Halloween Season at Broadway’s most magical and thrilling show, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child. Every Tuesday in October, audiences were treated to special spooky fun and giveaways at the Lyric Theatre (214 West 43rd St, NYC).

Watch footage from the events in the video below!

On Tuesday, October 3rd, Halloween season officially kicked off at the Lyric Theatre where audience members were invited to get their own Dark Mark temporary tattoo applied. Everyone in the audience that night also received an exclusive cast signed Dark Mark window card.

On Tuesday, October 10, all the witches and wizards in attendance on the second Tuesday of the month had the chance to sip on a free sample of a non-alcoholic Spiced Golden Snitch mocktail. Before the show, audience members could enter an exciting raffle courtesy of our friends at Hershey's Chocolate World in Times Square. And the treats didn’t end there (don’t worry, no tricks!), immediately following the performance audience members were able to show their ticket or Playbill outside the theater to receive a free seasonal treat courtesy of Chip City.

On the third Tuesday of the month, Tuesday, October 17, audiences were treated with a special limited-edition Harry Potter and the Cursed Child pin that has been created especially for Halloween 2023. Audiences members that were one of the first 100 patrons in line before doors opened at 5:30PM had the chance to be admitted to the theater early for Harry Potter Halloween trivia and ghost stories told by theater historian Tim Dolan of Broadway Up Close. Our resident ghost Brittany Zeinstra, who currently plays ‘Moaning Myrtle’ on Broadway, made a special appearance for this Death Day Party.

And magic was in store on the fourth Tuesday of the month, Tuesday, October 24! The first 100 people in line for the performance were treated to a special demonstration from Skylar Fox, a member of the team behind the show’s mind-bending illusion. A special gift was given out post-show for all patrons.

On Halloween night, Tuesday, October 31st, the production hosted a Harry Potter costume contest at the theater with a brand-new photo op step-and-repeat featuring a special set from our show. The top 10 costumes were featured on our social channels for fans to vote on the ultimate winner. In addition to the costume contest, professionally carved pumpkins by Maniac Pumpkin Carvers were on display in the lobby before the performance to with special Halloween-inspired designs. Once again, our friends at Hershey’s provided Halloween treats to everyone in attendance after the show.

The most successful non-musical play in Broadway history, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child has the unique distinction of being named by the Guinness World Records as the highest-grossing non-musical play in Broadway history with over $308 million total sales and over 2.4 million tickets sold. It’s also the longest-running Broadway play of this century and has become one of the “must-see” destinations for tourists and NYC residents alike.

More About Harry Potter and the Cursed Child:

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, the first Harry Potter story to be presented on stage, has sold over 5 million tickets worldwide and holds a record 60 major honors, with nine Laurence Olivier Awards including Best New Play and six Tony Awards including Best New Play.

Based on an original new story by J.K. Rowling, Jack Thorne and John Tiffany, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is a play by Jack Thorne, directed by John Tiffany.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child features movement by Steven Hoggett, set by Christine Jones, costumes by Katrina Lindsay, music & arrangements by Imogen Heap, lighting by Neil Austin, sound by Gareth Fry, illusions & magic by Jamie Harrison, music supervision & arrangements by Martin Lowe. US Casting by Jim Carnahan, CSA.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is produced by Sonia Friedman Productions, Colin Callender and Harry Potter Theatrical Productions.

Adventure runs in the family. When Harry Potter’s head-strong son Albus befriends the son of his fiercest rival, Draco Malfoy, it sparks an unbelievable new journey for them all—with the power to change the past and future forever. Prepare for a mind-blowing race through time, spectacular spells, and an epic battle, all brought to life with the most astonishing theatrical magic ever seen on stage.



