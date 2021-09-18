VIDEO: Go Inside AMERICAN UTOPIA's Broadway Re-Opening Night

Nineteen months after the band's last performance together, David Byrne's American Utopia returned to the live stage this evening - Friday, September 17 - at the St. James Theatre on Broadway (246 West 44th Street).

We could all use a little Utopia right now, and David Byrne's American Utopia returns to rock Broadway this fall. This "dazzling, jubilant and rapturous" production - featuring "astonishing" staging by choreographer Annie-B Parson, with Alex Timbers serving as production consultant - will begin performances on September 17, featuring all the great songs, all the acclaimed musicians, and a gorgeous new venue to blow the roof off of. This is the event that will tell the world, if you want to rediscover the joy of live music, community and connection, Broadway's St. James Theatre must be the place!

