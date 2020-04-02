VIDEO: Ghost Funk's Quarantine Orchestra Performs 'Can't Get Out Your Own Way' by Ben Pirani

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Ghost Funk's "Quarantine Orchestra" performed a socially-distanced rendition of "Can't Get Out Your Own Way" by Ben Pirani! The performance was arranged by Seth Applebaum.

Applebaum gathered more than 30 session musicians in New York and beyond to collaborate.

He told Billboard that the initiative started by putting out a call for orchestral musicians on Instagram on March 18, inviting them to take part in the project. He then shared the sheet music for the track that they would be performing.

Musicians recorded themselves playing the song on the cello, clarinet, violin and more, and sent their recordings to Applebaum, who created the final video in Logic Pro X.

Check out the finished product below!

Read more on Billboard.





