VIDEO: Get a Tour of HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD's Lyric Theatre With San Francisco's Scorpius, Jon Steiger!

Jul. 26, 2019  

It's time to head to Hogwarts because we're getting a tour around Broadway's Lyric Theatre, home to the Tony-winning hit play Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, courtesy of Jon Steiger, who is set to play Scorpius Malfoy in the show's upcoming San Francisco production at the Curran Theatre. Check out all of the magic with the video below!

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is the eighth story in the Harry Potter series and the first official Harry Potter story to be presented on stage. Based on an original new story by J.K. Rowling, Jack Thorne and John Tiffany, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is a new play by Jack Thorne, directed by John Tiffany.

It was always difficult being Harry Potter and it isn't much easier now that he is an overworked employee of the Ministry of Magic, a husband, and the father of three school-age children.

While Harry grapples with a past that refuses to stay where it belongs, his youngest son Albus must struggle with the weight of a family legacy he never wanted. As past and present fuse ominously, both father and son learn the uncomfortable truth: sometimes, darkness comes from unexpected places.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child features movement by Steven Hoggett, set by Christine Jones, costumes by Katrina Lindsay, music & arrangements by Imogen Heap, lighting by Neil Austin, sound by Gareth Fry, illusions & magic by Jamie Harrison, music supervision & arrangements by Martin Lowe. US Casting by Jim Carnahan, CSA.

The Broadway cast includes James Snyder as Harry Potter, Diane Davis as Ginny Potter alongside Nicholas Podany as their son Albus Potter; Matt Mueller as Ron Weasley, Jenny Jules as Hermione Granger and Nadia Brown as their daughter Rose Granger-Weasley; and Jonno Roberts as Draco Malfoy and Bubba Weiler as his son Scorpius Malfoy. They are joined by Brian Thomas Abraham, Aaron Bartz, Stephen Bradbury, Catherine Ashmore Bradley, James Brown III, Will Carlyon, Lauren Nicole Cipoletti, Grace DeAmicis, Kimberly Dodson, Patrick Du Laney, Sara Farb, Jonathan Gordon, Steve Haggard, Edward James Hyland, Eva Kaminsky, Jack Koenig, Joey Labrasca, Rachel Leslie, Zell Steele Morrow, Sarita Amani Nash, Jack Pravda, Fiona Reid, Katherine Reis, Kevin Matthew Reyes, Antoinette Robinson, James Romney, Stephen Spinella, Tom Patrick Stephens, Erica Sweany, Alex Weisman and Karen Janes Woditsch.

