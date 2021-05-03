Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Stream Now
Click Here for More Articles on Stream Now

VIDEO: Get a First Look at Marvel's ETERNALS!

The film stars Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Kumail Nanjiani, Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Lauren Ridloff, Kit Harington, Brian Tyree Henry and more! 

May. 3, 2021  

Marvel has released a sizzle reel for the upcoming films in phase 4 of the MCU, featuring a first look at the upcoming Eternals film! The film, directed by Oscar-winner Chloé Zhao, is set to be released on November 5, 2021.

Check it out below!

This is Zhao's first Marvel Studios feature. The film stars Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Kumail Nanjiani, Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Lauren Ridloff, Kit Harington, Brian Tyree Henry and more!

Additional titles shown in the sizzle reel include Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, The Marvels, Antman and the Wasp: Quantumania, Guardians and the Galaxy: Vol. 3, Black Widow, Shang-Chi and the Legend of Ten Rings, Spider-Man: No Way Home, Doctor Strange In the Multiverse of Madness, and Thor: Love and Thunder.


Featured at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Featured Actor T-Shirt
Patti Murin: Broadway Cheerleader Mug
Broadway Queen Phone Case

Related Articles
Raul Esparza and More Join Berkeley Reps Ovation Gala: IMAGINE Photo

Raul Esparza and More Join Berkeley Rep's Ovation Gala: IMAGINE

VIDEO: Eli Tokash And Bonale Fambrini Join Joshua Turchins THE EARLY NIGHT SHOW Photo

VIDEO: Eli Tokash And Bonale Fambrini Join Joshua Turchin's THE EARLY NIGHT SHOW

VIDEO: Workshop of THE SECRET GARDEN Revival Will Stream in Photo

VIDEO: Workshop of THE SECRET GARDEN Revival Will Stream in

WATCH: Milwaukee Rep Rolls out Vaccine Music Videos in Support of Community Health Photo

WATCH: Milwaukee Rep Rolls out Vaccine Music Videos in Support of Community Health


More Hot Stories For You