VIDEO: Get a First Look at Marvel's ETERNALS!

Marvel has released a sizzle reel for the upcoming films in phase 4 of the MCU, featuring a first look at the upcoming Eternals film! The film, directed by Oscar-winner Chloé Zhao, is set to be released on November 5, 2021.

Check it out below!

This is Zhao's first Marvel Studios feature. The film stars Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Kumail Nanjiani, Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Lauren Ridloff, Kit Harington, Brian Tyree Henry and more!

Additional titles shown in the sizzle reel include Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, The Marvels, Antman and the Wasp: Quantumania, Guardians and the Galaxy: Vol. 3, Black Widow, Shang-Chi and the Legend of Ten Rings, Spider-Man: No Way Home, Doctor Strange In the Multiverse of Madness, and Thor: Love and Thunder.